CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heels are mourning the loss of a legendary basketball player.

The school announced on Thursday that Walter Davis, “an all-star at the University of North Carolina and in the NBA, a member of the United States gold-medal winning Olympic basketball team in 1976 and uncle of UNC head coach Hubert Davis,” died at the age of 69.

They say that he died from natural causes while visiting family in Charlotte

“This season is the 50th anniversary of Davis’s 25-foot shot at the buzzer against Duke that capped an eight-point comeback in the final 17 seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime,” UNC writes.

The school described him as one of the best shooters in history, with 1,863 points, 670 rebounds and 409 assists during his time at UNC.

He played with the Phoenix Suns after college, winning Rookie of the Year in 1978. He was a five-time NBA All-Star.