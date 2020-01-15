UNC-Pembroke Braves release 2020 football schedule

PEMBROKE, NC – A full 11-game slate, including a 10-game Mountain East Conference schedule and five contests inside the friendly confines of Grace P. Johnson Stadium, highlight the 2020 UNC Pembroke football schedule that was announced by head coach Shane Richardson on Wednesday afternoon. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for the 2019 season are already on sale and can be purchased for $107 by printing a mailable order form or by calling (910) 775-4339. Football season parking passes will be provided to Braves Club members affiliated with the all-region, all-American, coaches circle and Champion giving levels.



“We are very excited and appreciative to be a part of the Mountain East Conference and highly anticipate a very competitive 2020 season,” Richardson said. “This is an historic schedule for us because it is our first-ever conference-affiliated schedule and it gives us the chance to compete at a high level and to be afforded all of the recognition that goes along with that. We are also excited to be afforded an 11-game schedule as it gives our coaches and players more chances to play a game they are passionate about.”



The Braves will open their 14th season of intercollegiate competition on September 5 when they load up the caravan and head north to renew their rivalry with Winston-Salem State at Bowman Gray Stadium. UNCP will lift the lid on the home portion of its 2020 slate the following week against West Virginia Wesleyan at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.



A September 29 matchup at Glenville State will open the doors on a two-game road trip through West Virginia that will also feature a contest with Fairmont State, but UNCP will play the first of three October home games against Frostburg State on October 3. A Homecoming matchup against West Virginia State on October 17, as well as a Halloween tilt against West Liberty, will highlight the month of October for the program.



The Braves will close out the road portion of their 2020 schedule by trekking to South Euclid, Ohio, to battle defending MEC champion Notre Dame on November 7, before closing the lid on the home schedule the following weekend (November 14) against Concord on American Indian Heritage Day.

Courtesy – UNC Pembroke Athletics