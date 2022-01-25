UNC-Pembroke men climb to 7th in latest D2 Top 25 rankings

WILMINGTON, Del. – The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team continued to solidify itself as one of the nation’s top teams on Tuesday afternoon when the Braves jumped four spots to No. 7 in the latest D2SIDA Men’s Basketball Division II Media Poll.



The Braves (16-1) are one of four NCAA Southeast Region squads in the top 25, and are joined by South Atlantic Conference foes Queens (No. 14) and Lincoln Memorial (No. 16) in the ranking. Peach Belt Conference-leading Flagler checked into the poll this week at No. 24 after receiving votes in last week’s release.



Lubbock Christian (17-0) raked in 12 of an available 18 first-place votes to continue its reign as the nation’s top-ranked team in Tuesday’s release, while fellow unbeaten Nova Southeastern garnered a trio of first-place votes before settling into the No. 2 spot. Indiana (Pa.), Northwest Missouri State and CSU San Bernardino rounded out the top 5.



The Braves will close out a four-game road trip on Wednesday when they make the short trek to Florence, S.C., to lock horns with I-95 rival Francis Marion (7-8, 5-8 CC) in the second half of a 5 p.m. doubleheader inside the Smith University Center.

Courtesy – UNCP Braves Athletic Department