PEMBROKE – The 8th-ranked and fourth-seeded UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team will battle 25th-ranked and fifth-seeded Flagler in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap of Saturday’s NCAA Southeast Regional quarterfinals inside Augusta University’s Christenberry Fieldhouse, tournament officials announced Tuesday morning.



Ticket information accompanied the announcement of game times on Tuesday as well. All seats inside the arena will be deemed general admission, and tickets will be available for $10 at the gates to Christenberry Fieldhouse. An online option for ticket purchases will be announced later this week.



Sixth-seeded Georgia College (21-7) will lock horns with third-seeded and 7th-ranked Lincoln Memorial (25-4) in Saturday’s opener at noon, while seventh-seeded Columbus State (20-10) will take on second-seeded and sixth-ranked Queens (28-3) at 2:30 p.m. Top-seeded and 10th-ranked Augusta (28-3) and eighth-seeded Belmont Abbey (22-9) will play at 5 p.m.



The winner of the contest between the Braves (26-3) and Saints (23-7) will take on the Augusta/Belmont Abbey victor on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday’s championship game is slated for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

2022 NCAA SOUTHEAST REGIONAL (AUGUSTA, GA.) Saturday, March 12 Game 1 #6 Seed Georgia College (21-7) vs. #3 Seed Lincoln Memorial (25-4) Noon Game 2 #7 Seed Columbus State (20-10) vs. #2 Seed Queens (28-3) 2:30 p.m. Game 3 #8 Seed Belmont Abbey (22-9) vs. #1 Seed Augusta (28-3) 5 p.m. Game 4 #5 Seed Flagler (23-7) vs. #4 Seed UNC Pembroke (26-3) 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13 Game 5 Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner 5 p.m. Game 6 Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 Game 7 Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner 7 p.m.