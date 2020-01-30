UNC-Pembroke men top rival Francis Marion, 84-70 in Peach Belt play

PEMBROKE – The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team canned a dozen 3-pointers and limited visiting Francis Marion to a paltry 25.8-percent shooting effort in the opening half on the way to an 84-70 victory over the Patriots on Wednesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.



It was the ninth win in the last 10 outings for the Braves (15-4, 9-2 PBC) who will ride a five-game win streak into their road contest with Clayton State on Saturday. The Patriots (3-15, 2-9) have now dropped 10-straight outings dating back to December 21, and fell to 0-8 in true road games this season with Wednesday’s result as well.

+ The home team has now captured the last 10 regular season matchups in the series between the Braves and Francis Marion. The Braves were the last road team to win in the series via a 68-66 triumph on Jan. 14, 2015 in Florence.



+ UNCP’s current five-game winning skein is its longest since the club rattled off eight-straight wins from November 17 to January 8 last season.

