UNC-Pembroke, Mountain East Conference announce plan for fall football

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The board of directors at the Mountain East Conference announced alterations to the fall sports schedules on Tuesday. Per the announcement, competition for UNC Pembroke’s football team will not get underway earlier than October 1, with all 11 regular season games being played across both the fall and spring semesters.



The MEC board of directors decreed a “delay in the start of official practice for football” until September 7, as well as a “delay in the start of competition in all fall sports until no earlier than October 1.” Contests in team sports originally scheduled for the month of September will be played during the spring semester.



Football’s 2020 campaign will now officially kick off on October 3 against Frostburg State at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. Regularly-scheduled contests against West Virginia Wesleyan (Sept. 10), Glenville State (Sept. 17) and Fairmont State (Sept. 26) will now be played during the spring semester. The dates and kickoff times for those contests will be announced at a later date.



The league is developing alternative strategies in order to maximize the opportunity for a meaningful student-athlete experience should public health conditions not permit the return to practice and/or competition in the timeline proposed within this revised plan. The alternative plans include a further delay to the start of competition until later in October and, if ultimately necessary, a move of all fall competition to the spring semester.



The activation of any alternative plans will be based on the efficacy of resocialization of member campuses, local health conditions and in consultation with public health officials and medical professionals, and would be announced at the appropriate time.

Courtesy – UNCP Athletics & Mountain East Conference