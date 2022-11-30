PEMBROKE, NC – Sophomore guard Kiana Lee scored 19 points, her seventh straight double-figure game of the season, but Francis Marion University would fall short 69-66 to conference-rival UNC Pembroke, Wednesday night (Nov. 30) in Conference Carolinas women’s basketball action.

Francis Marion (2-5, 1-1) will return home for Youth Day and to continue conference play against Belmont Abbey College, Saturday (Nov. 30) at 2 p.m.

FMU senior guard Scarlett Gilmore supplied 13 points, including three makes from behind the arc. Sophomore guard Jada Richards registered 10 points, while hauling in six rebounds and grabbing three steals. Junior center Lauryn Taylor would lead the team with 11 rebounds, but was held to just four points.

Guard Courtney Smith led UNC Pembroke (2-5, 1-0) with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting.



The Patriots shot 34.4 percent from the floor, including 10-of-28 from behind the three-point arc. The Braves connected on 41.4 percent of their shots and shot 8-of-22 from long range. FMU converted 12-of-13 shots at the charity stripe, while UNCP knocked down 13-of-16.

