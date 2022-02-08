UNCP men’s basketball team continues their climb in national polls

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Another successful week on the hardwood has led to additional movement in the national polls for the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team as the Braves climbed up one spot to No. 5 in the latest edition of the national rankings by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).



The Braves (20-1, 17-1 CC) made a similar move in Tuesday’s edition of the D2SIDA Top 25, jockeying up one spot to No. 6 in that listing. UNCP collected all six first-place votes in Monday’s release of the D2SIDA Southeast Region ranking as well.



Lubbock Christian (20-1) surrendered the top spot in this week’s NABC Top 25 after dropping a 75-73 home contest to Dallas Baptist on Saturday. The Chaps plummeted just two spots to No. 3 in the ranking with the setback, and made room for Nova Southeastern (20-0) to assume the No. 1 position. Northwest Missouri State (21-2) and West Liberty (20-2) occupy the Nos. 2 and 4 spots, respectively.



UNCP will make a return home this weekend for a pair of games at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The Braves will battle Conference Carolinas rival Southern Wesleyan (13-6, 11-4) in the back half of a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Friday, before locking horns with fellow league rival Belmont Abbey (13-8, 11-6) on Saturday.



Tickets for all 2021-22 UNCP basketball home games are $10 for adults and $5 for children 17 years of age and younger, as well as senior citizens and active military and veterans. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time by visiting UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.

Courtesy – UNCP Braves Athletics