USC-Aiken to house the 2021 SCHSL state basketball finals

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina High School League announced that USC-Aiken and their 3600 seat Convocation Center will house the 2021 state basketball finals. Normally the contest are held at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, but that was not an option this year due to COVID-19.

There will be 10 games over a 4-day span from March the 3rd through the 6th. Below is the schedule of games. The SCHSL playoffs begin tonight for the Marion girls and on Saturday for some of our Grand Strand and Pee Dee squads. There are a total of 4 rounds with 16 teams qualifying in each of the state’s 5 classifications from 1A to 5A.