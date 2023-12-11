COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team announced its non-conference schedule this afternoon (Monday, Dec. 11), with the annual three-game series against Clemson and the neutral site game against North Carolina in Charlotte as part of the out-of-conference slate.

The Gamecocks will open the 2024 season with a three-game series against Miami (Ohio) at Founders Park on Feb. 16-18. A pair of midweek games against Winthrop (Feb. 20) and Queens (Feb. 21) is followed by a weekend series against Belmont (Feb. 23-25). Carolina will host Gardner-Webb (Feb. 27) before facing Clemson to start March. The in-state series opens Friday, March 1 in Founders Park. Saturday’s game (March 2) is at Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies and the series will wrap up on Sunday, March 3 in Clemson.

Carolina’s second double midweek of the season will have home contests against The Citadel (March 5) and Davidson (March 6). Carolina then takes on Longwood March 8-10 at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks also have home midweek games against Presbyterian (March 26), Georgia Southern (April 3) and East Tennessee State (May 1).

Starting March 5, home midweek games will have a 6:30 p.m. first pitch, which is a change from previous seasons.

Carolina will have a pair of neutral non-conference contests away from Columbia in Minor League stadiums. The Gamecocks face Georgia State at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C., home of the Augusta Greenjackets. That game is on Tuesday, March 12. The Gamecocks then face the Tar Heels on Tuesday, April 9 at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights.

The Gamecocks have road midweeks at USC Upstate (March 19 at Fluor Field), The Citadel (April 16 at Joe Riley Park) and Winthrop (May 7 at Winthrop Ballpark).

Carolina announced its 30-game SEC schedule in September, which starts March 15 at Ole Miss. The SEC recently announced that the Georgia series will be on Thursday through Saturday (May 9-11).