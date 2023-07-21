NASHVILLE, TENN. (July 21, 2023) — The South Carolina Gamecocks have been picked to finish third in the SEC Eastern Division according to a preseason poll of the media covering the annual SEC Football Media Days this past week in Nashville, it was announced today.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 2011 points, including an overwhelming 265 first-place votes, while Tennessee was second with 1682 points and 14 votes to win the division. South Carolina was third with 1254 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1899 total points, narrowly over LSU with 1838 points. Texas A&M was third with 1144 points.

Georgia was predicted to win the 2023 SEC Championship. The Bulldogs received 181 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 2 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Alabama was second with 62 votes.

In addition, the preseason All-SEC teams as selected by the media were announced. Six Gamecocks were named to the three units, including first-team punter Kai Kroeger, first-team kickoff specialist Mitch Jeter, second team wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., third-team tight end Trey Knox, third-team defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway and third-team all-purpose back Dakereon Joyner.

The Gamecocks will open the 2023 football season in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, when they face the North Carolina Tar Heels. Game time is set for 7:30 pm and the contest will be televised nationally on ABC.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

Georgia (265) 2011

Tennessee (14) 1682

South Carolina (3) 1254

Kentucky (1) 1204

Florida 911

Missouri 658

Vanderbilt (8) 428

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (165) 1899

LSU (117) 1838

Texas A&M (1) 1144

Ole Miss 1128

Arkansas (3) 958

Auburn (4) 685

Mississippi State (1) 496

SEC CHAMPION

Georgia 181

Alabama 62

LSU 31

Tennessee 5

Vanderbilt 5

Arkansas 2

Auburn 2

Texas A&M 1

Mississippi State 1

South Carolina 1

2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

Second-Team

WR – Antwane Wells, South Carolina



Third-Team

TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina

DEFENSE

Third-Team

DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolin



SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina



Third-Team

AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina