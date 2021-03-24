USC Gamecock football program holds annual pro day

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina football program held its annual Pro Day at the school’s football complex today. Fourteen former Gamecocks took part in the event to showcase their skills and athleticism to personnel from 31 of the 32 National Football League franchises.

The 14 former players who took part in today’s drills included Javon Charleston, Tavien Feaster , Daniel Fennell , Collin Hill , Jaycee Horn , Sadarius Hutcherson , J.T. Ibe , Ernest Jones , Caleb Kinlaw , Israel Mukuamu , Kiel Pollard, Adam Prentice , Shi Smith and Eldridge Thompson .

Six NFL general managers representing the Cardinals, Bills, Broncos, Packers, Dolphins and Titans, and two head coaches, Matt Rhule from the Panthers and Mike Vrabel from Titans, were among the 61 NFL staffers in Columbia on Wednesday to get an up-close look at Carolina’s NFL hopefuls.

The day started in the weight room as the players were measured for height, weight, wingspan, arm and hand, before participating in the vertical jump and bench press. The event then moved to the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility, where the players competed in the broad jump, 40-yard dash, short shuttle, 3-cone drill and long shuttle before finishing with individual position drills.

An impressive performance was turned in by Jaycee Horn , who many draft experts have rated as a probable first-round pick. The cornerback measured six-feet and three-quarters inch and weighed 205 pounds. He posted a vertical jump of 41 1/2 inches, broad jumped 11-feet, one-inch and had 19 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press before running a 4.37 40-yard dash, doing nothing to diminish his draft status.

Other notable marks were put up by offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson , who bench pressed 225 pounds 36 times. Hutcherson also vertical jumped 31 1/2 inches and posted a 4.95 40-yard dash while weighing in at 321 pounds. Linebacker Ernest Jones showed his athleticism with a 38 1/2-inch vertical leap and a 10-6 broad jump while weighing 230 pounds. Safety J.T. Ibe had a strong day as well, logging a 42-inch vertical leap and an 11-2 broad jump.

Spotted among the Pro Day attendees were former Gamecock and NFL standouts Captain Munnerlyn and Javon Kinlaw , who were on hand to lend their support.

The seven-round NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1.

Courtesy – South Carolina Gamecock Athletics