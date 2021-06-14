USC Gamecock players continue their winning ways at the Americup

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – All four members of the South Carolina women’s basketball team emerged victorious with the United States, Canada and Brazil notching wins in AmeriCup action on Monday at Coliseo Roberto Clemente.

Freshman Kamilla Cardoso put on a show Monday afternoon, finishing with a 17-point and 11-rebound double-double as Brazil got back in the win column with a 77-56 victory over the US Virgin Islands. Cardoso’s 17 points tied the game high, but she made her presence known all over the court with two blocks, two assists and two steals to go along with her game-high 11 boards.

Sophomore Aliyah Boston continues to put up strong numbers, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks as the United States throttled Venezuela, 102-53. Boston was flawless from the field, going 6-for-6, and from the charity stripe, going 3-for-3. Junior Destanni Henderson went into distributor mode, dishing out five assists on top of her three points in the win.

Sophomore Laeticia Amihere continued her steady play in the tournament, scoring eight points on a perfect shooting night where she went 3-for-3 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free throw line in addition to her nine rebounds and three assists as Canada dispatched El Salvador, 98-41.

Group play concludes on Tuesday with Canada facing Columbia at 3:10 p.m., and the United States clashing with Argentina at 9:10 p.m. in the nightcap on ESPN+. Brazil finished its group play with Monday’s win, finishing 3-1 in the stage and securing a spot in the medal rounds.

Courtesy – South Carolina Athletics