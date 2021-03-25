USC Gamecocks to hold their spring game on April 24th at 2pm

The University of South Carolina football team will conclude its 2021 spring practice with the annual Garnet and Black Spring Game on Saturday, April 24. Game time has been set for 2 pm and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.

Gamecock Club members have exclusive access to 2021 Garnet and Black Spring Game tickets from today until Monday, March 29. Tickets will go on sale to the General Public on March 29 at 10 am. Tickets are free for Gamecock Club members and $5 for the general public, a change that has been implemented to manage attendance and address capacity restrictions. To offer greater convenience and safety, mobile-only ticketing will be used to provide contactless entry to Williams-Brice Stadium. Gamecock Club members must sign into their Gamecock Club account to request the free tickets. To expedite entry and ensure the best possible gameday experience, fans should download the South Carolina Gameday App prior to arrival to manage their mobile tickets.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, seats in the lower and club levels of the stadium will be general admission on a first-come, first-serve basis in socially-distanced pods of five according to CDC guidelines. Available seats will be designated with a green “please sit here” sticker. Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required as a condition of all guest entry and should be worn inside Williams-Brice Stadium except when actively eating or drinking.

“The information that we have received about the pandemic shows a promising trend if we remain vigilant,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner . “Following these guidelines for the spring game will help us get to the fall season, where we hope to have a full stadium for Coach Beamer’s first season.”

Williams-Brice Stadium will host approximately 9,000 fans to the game. Due to the limited capacity, those attending should request their tickets in advance to ensure entry into the stadium. Fans can also reserve a tour of the Traditions and Cockaboose Club areas while ordering their tickets online. The box office will open 90 minutes prior to kick to sell or issue any remaining tickets.

Student ticketing details will be sent directly to all eligible students from the Department of Student Life.

Concession stands will be open and the Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. However, due to COVID-19 concerns, the spring football media guide and the 2021 football posters will not be available. The media guide can be found online here while the poster will be available just prior to the start of the 2021 football season.

Parking is available in the State Fairgrounds lot on a first-come, first-serve basis for $10 per vehicle. Gamecock Park will not be available due to on-going COVID-19 vaccinations. Tailgating in the Fairgrounds lot is strictly prohibited, per Fairgrounds policy.

The Fairgrounds lot and the Williams-Brice Stadium gates will both open at 1 pm.

South Carolina Athletics is continuing to follow CDC guidance for large scale events during the 2021 Garnet and Black Spring Game. Fans are asked to do their part by conscientiously practicing physical/social distancing, frequently washing hands, using hand sanitizer, and wearing face coverings to ensure the safest possible environment. All fans should keep a safe distance of six feet between their party and other fans while inside and in the surrounding area of Williams-Brice Stadium. Fans who are not feeling well or have been in close contact with someone they suspect may be infected should stay home.

