COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina announced its non-conference slate for the upcoming 2023-24 season on Wednesday afternoon. There will be nine opportunities to see the Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena before the start of the new year.

The team will officially open year two of the Lamont Paris era against USC Upstate on Nov. 6.

Carolina will face the first of its three ACC opponents on Nov. 10 in the Hall of Fame Series against Virginia Tech. The game will be played in downtown Charlotte at the Spectrum Center. The Gamecocks and Hokies will tip at approximately 9:30 p.m. (ET) after Florida and Virginia.

Carolina returns home on Nov. 13 to face VMI before heading west to the Arizona Tip-Off for a pair of games on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19. The Gamecocks will face DePaul for the first time since 2015 in game one then face either Grand Canyon or San Francisco in game two.

The team will then have a nice break before hosting Notre Dame in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. The Gamecocks will face George Washington at home on Dec. 1 followed by back-to-back road trips, first to in-state rival Clemson on Dec. 6 and then at East Carolina on Dec. 9. The Gamecocks will conclude the non-conference portion of the team’s schedule with four-straight home games from Dec. 16-30.

SEC action will begin in early January.

Carolina welcomes nine new players this season with four experienced transfers in Stephen Clark, Ta’Lon Cooper, B.J. Mack and Myles Stute. They join a returning group that features Zachary Davis, Josh Gray, Meechie Johnson and Jacobi Wright. Johnson averaged 12.7 points and 3.6 assists per game (led team and eighth in the SEC). He was one of the league’s top 3-point shooters a season ago (one of eight players to make 70 or more 3s) after transferring in from Ohio State.

23-24 South Carolina Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 6 Upstate

Nov. 10 Virginia Tech (HOF series in Charlotte)

Nov. 13 VMI

Nov. 17 AZ Tip-Off vs. DePaul Nov. 17

Nov. 19 AZ Tip-Off vs. Grand Canyon/SFU

Nov. 28 @ 7p.m. – Notre Dame – ACC/SEC Challenge

Dec. 1 George Washington

Dec. 6 at Clemson

Dec. 9 at ECU

Dec. 16 Charleston Southern

Dec. 19 Winthrop

Dec. 22 Elon

Dec. 30 FAMU