COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina will host Wofford in a charity exhibition for the Maui Strong Fund on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Colonial Life Arena. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. (ET) and doors will open 1 hour prior.

“I’m really glad we were able to make this happen, and I thank coach (Dwight) Perry and his staff for agreeing to play this game,” said head coach Lamont Paris. “It’s a great opportunity to raise money for the Maui Strong Fund and support those whose lives were greatly impacted by the wildfires. We have several ties to the Maui Invitational on our staff and want to do whatever we can to help support that community. I encourage Gamecock Nation to come out in masses to Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 1 as we aim to raise as much money as possible for a great cause.”

It will be general admission seating and $10 for tickets. Seating will be located in the 100 level of the arena (lower bowl). All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Maui Strong Fund, which provides financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people and places affected by the devastating Maui wildfires.

To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information on the Maui Strong Fund, click here.