OMAHA, Neb. – The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com preseason poll, the publication announced this on Tuesday.

Carolina, one of nine SEC teams ranked in the D1 preseason poll.

LSU tops the D1Baseball.com poll, with Tennessee, Stanford, Ole Miss and Texas A&M rounding out the top five. East Carolina, North Carolina, and NC State all made the Top 25. Clemson & CCU were not ranked.

The Gamecocks open the 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 17 against UMass Lowell. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

D1Baseball.com Preseason Top-25 Poll