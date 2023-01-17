OMAHA, Neb. – The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com preseason poll, the publication announced this on Tuesday.

Carolina, one of nine SEC teams ranked in the D1 preseason poll.

LSU tops the D1Baseball.com poll, with Tennessee, Stanford, Ole Miss and Texas A&M rounding out the top five. East Carolina, North Carolina, and NC State all made the Top 25. Clemson & CCU were not ranked.

The Gamecocks open the 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 17 against UMass Lowell. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

D1Baseball.com Preseason Top-25 Poll

  1. LSU
  2. Tennessee
  3. Stanford
  4. Ole Miss
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Wake Forest
  7. Florida
  8. Arkansas
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Vanderbilt
  11. East Carolina
  12. North Carolina
  13. Maryland
  14. Virginia Tech
  15. TCU
  16. Louisville
  17. UCLA
  18. Southern Miss
  19. Virginia
  20. Alabama
  21. NC State
  22. Miami
  23. South Carolina
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Oregon