BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2024 season this afternoon (Wednesday, Sept. 13).The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Oxford, Miss., for a three-game series against Ole Miss on March 15-17.Carolina opens the home conference schedule against Vanderbilt on March 22-24.



The SEC Tournament will take place May 21-26 at the Hoover Met. The non-conference portion of the schedule as well as game times and television designations also will be announced at a later date.



2024 Carolina SEC Schedule – home games in BOLD

March 15-17 at Ole Miss

March 22-24 vs. Vanderbilt

March 28-30 at Alabama

April 5-7 vs. Texas A&M

April 12-14 at Florida

April 19-21 vs. Arkansas

April 26-28 vs. Kentucky

May 3-5 at Missouri

May 10-12 vs. Georgia

May 16-18 at Tennessee

May 21-26 SEC Tournament (at Hoover, Ala.)