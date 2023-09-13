|BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2024 season this afternoon (Wednesday, Sept. 13).The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Oxford, Miss., for a three-game series against Ole Miss on March 15-17.Carolina opens the home conference schedule against Vanderbilt on March 22-24.
The SEC Tournament will take place May 21-26 at the Hoover Met. The non-conference portion of the schedule as well as game times and television designations also will be announced at a later date.
2024 Carolina SEC Schedule – home games in BOLD
March 15-17 at Ole Miss
March 22-24 vs. Vanderbilt
March 28-30 at Alabama
April 5-7 vs. Texas A&M
April 12-14 at Florida
April 19-21 vs. Arkansas
April 26-28 vs. Kentucky
May 3-5 at Missouri
May 10-12 vs. Georgia
May 16-18 at Tennessee
May 21-26 SEC Tournament (at Hoover, Ala.)