BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — South Carolina men’s basketball has dates set for its 2023 SEC schedule. The Gamecocks will have nine home games and nine games on the road in league play.

For the second consecutive season, Carolina will face its first road test in SEC action at Memorial Gym against Vanderbilt on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The team then returns home to Colonial Life Arena for the SEC home-opener against Tennessee on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Volunteers are the defending SEC Tournament Champions.

South Carolina will conclude conference play and the regular season at home vs. Georgia on Saturday, March 4. The Gamecocks have won 12-straight games over the Bulldogs.

The 2023 SEC Tournament returns to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN this season. The first set of games will take place Wednesday, March 8 with the championship game on Sunday, March 12.

2023 South Carolina Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

1/3 – at Vanderbilt

1/7 – vs. Tennessee

1/10 – at Kentucky

1/14 – vs. Texas A&M

1/17 – vs. Ole Miss

1/21 – vs. Auburn

1/25 – at Florida

1/28 – at Georgia

1/31 – vs. Mississippi State

2/4 – vs. Arkansas

2/7 – at Missouri

2/11 – at Ole Miss

2/14 – vs. Vanderbilt

2/18 – at LSU

2/22 – vs. Alabama

2/25 – at Tennessee

2/28 – at Mississippi State

3/4 – vs. Georgia

3/8-12 – SEC Tournament (Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tenn.)