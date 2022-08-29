COLUMBIA, S.C. – In the 2022-23 season, reigning National Champion South Carolina women’s basketball will play a total of 13 games against teams that played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Seven non-conference teams will visit Colonial Life Arena beginning with the regular-season opener against NCAA Tournament participant BYU on Mon., Nov. 7.



South Carolina heads to in-state rival Clemson on Thu., Nov. 11. The CCU women’s basketball team will come to Columbia on Wednesday, December 21.



As they have since the 2014-15 season, the Gamecocks will close their non-conference slate midway through their SEC schedule facing 2022 NCAA Runner-Up UConn.