|COLUMBIA, S.C. – In the 2022-23 season, reigning National Champion South Carolina women’s basketball will play a total of 13 games against teams that played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Seven non-conference teams will visit Colonial Life Arena beginning with the regular-season opener against NCAA Tournament participant BYU on Mon., Nov. 7.
South Carolina heads to in-state rival Clemson on Thu., Nov. 11. The CCU women’s basketball team will come to Columbia on Wednesday, December 21.
As they have since the 2014-15 season, the Gamecocks will close their non-conference slate midway through their SEC schedule facing 2022 NCAA Runner-Up UConn.
|South Carolina Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Schedule
Mon., Oct. 31 Benedict (Exh.)
Mon., Nov. 7 BYU
Fri., Nov. 11 at Maryland
Thu., Nov. 17 at Clemson
Sun., Nov. 20 at Stanford
Tue., Nov. 22 at Cal Poly
Sun., Nov. 27 Hampton
Tue., Nov. 29 UCLA
Sat., Dec. 3 Memphis
Sun., Dec. 11 Liberty
Thu., Dec 15 vs. South Dakota State (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Sun., Dec. 18 Charleston Southern
Wed., Dec. 21 Coastal Carolina
Thu., Dec. 29 Texas A&M*
Mon., Jan. 2 at Georgia*
Thu., Jan. 5 Auburn*
Sun., Jan. 8 at Mississippi State*
Thu., Jan. 12 at Kentucky*
Sun., Jan. 15 Missouri*
Thu., Jan. 19 at Vanderbilt*
Sun., Jan. 22 Arkansas*
Thu., Jan. 29 at Alabama*
Thu., Feb. 2 Kentucky*
Sun., Feb. 5 at UConn
Thu., Feb. 9 at Auburn*
Sun., Feb. 12 LSU*
Thu., Feb. 16 Florida*
Sun., Feb. 19 at Ole Miss*
Thu., Feb. 23 at Tennessee*
Sun., Feb. 26 Georgia*
Mar. 1-5 SEC Tournament (Greenville, S.C.)
USC women’s basketball announces non-conference schedule for 2022-2023
by: Chris Parks
Posted:
Updated: