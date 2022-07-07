COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina women’s basketball team learned at which locations it will play each of its 16 SEC games in the 2022-23 season. The slate includes home-and-home series with Auburn, Georgia and Kentucky. Conference play is scheduled to begin on Thu., Dec. 29, this season.

Five of the Gamecocks’ home SEC games will be against 2022 NCAA Tournament participants with Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and LSU making their way to Colonial Life Arena. Auburn, Missouri and Texas A&M will also make trips to Columbia in 2022-23.

In addition to the three teams that South Carolina will play twice, the Gamecocks will travel to five other destinations. Ole Miss and Tennessee both played in the NCAA Tournament. Alabama and Vanderbilt reached the WNIT quarterfinals and round of 16, respectively. Mississippi State will also host the reigning national champions.

The Gamecocks have won six SEC regular-season championships in the last nine seasons, the most recent coming this past winter. Head coach Dawn Staley is 167-55 in SEC play with that (.752) winning percentage second only to Tennessee’s Pat Summitt (.874) in league history.