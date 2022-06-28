COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina junior Aliyah Boston became the University’s first winner of the Honda Cup. That honors the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year. It caps a season during which Boston was the unanimous National Player of the Year and the NCAA Women’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player after leading the Gamecocks to the 2022 National Championship.

The unanimous national player of the year was also the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, and Boston won both titles from the SEC as well. She was the Gamecocks’ leading scorer (16.8 ppg) and led the nation with 30 double-doubles this season, including an SEC-record 27 straight at one point.

In the classroom, Boston also excels as a mass communications major. The combination of her 3.733 grade point average and on-court accolades have earned her CoSIDA Women’s Basketball Academic All-America of the Year in each of the last two seasons.