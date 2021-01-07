USC women’s basketball team pauses team activities, game vs. Georgia PPD

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Following the results of Wednesday’s COVID-19 testing, South Carolina women’s basketball has paused all team activities until further test results are received. As a result of the combination of the positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program, Thursday’s game against Georgia has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECSports.com (PDF).

At this time, no makeup date has been determined, but tickets for the Jan. 7 Georgia game will be honored on the makeup date for the matchup. South Carolina women’s basketball season ticket holders will receive an email from the ticket office with more information.

The No. 5/4 Gamecocks are next scheduled to play at #10/8 Kentucky on Sun., Jan. 10.

For all women’s basketball updates, continue to check back with GamecocksOnline.com or follow the team on social media (@GamecockWBB).

Courtesy – South Carolina Gamecocks