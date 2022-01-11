USC’s Aliyah Boston named SEC player of the week for the third time this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball junior forward Aliyah Boston was named the SEC Player of the Week for the third time this season, the league office announced today. Boston’s 18.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game over the Gamecocks’ two wins over nationally ranked opponents sealed the award.

With a double-double in both games, Boston tied the school record for consecutive double-doubles at nine, the first addition to the top of that list since 1978. In Thursday’s win at #13/16 LSU, the National Player of the Year candidate turned in 19 points and 18 rebounds, including a fourth quarter of nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Among her more crucial rebounds was an offensive board on a teammate’s missed free throw with just a four-point lead and nine seconds left to play.

Three days later against #21/20 Kentucky, Boston nearly had her double-double by halftime, scoring 10 of the team’s first 18 first-quarter points and pulling down eight rebounds and blocking six shots before the break. Her final marks of 18 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks included 9-of-12 shooting (.750) to mark her second game over 70.0 percent field goal shooting in her last three outings.

On the season, Boston’s 17.1 points per game ranks fifth in the SEC, and her 11.1 rebounds per game come in second. She is 18th in the nation in field goal percentage with an SEC-best mark of .578, and her blocked shots average of 3.2 is seventh in the country. In eight games against ranked opponents this season, Boston averages 17.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 4.0 blocks.

No. 1/1 South Carolina is back in action on Thu., Jan. 11, against Texas A&M. Action at Colonial Life Arena is set for 7 p.m. with the game airing on SEC Network.

Courtesy – South Carolina Gamecocks