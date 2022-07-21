TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – University of South Carolina junior wide receiver Corey Rucker is one of 43 student-athletes on the Preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

Rucker comes to South Carolina after spending two seasons at Arkansas State University. He appeared in 20 games over the past two seasons, collecting 75 receptions for 1,279 years and 14 touchdowns for the Red Wolves. He led the team and ranked fifth in the Sun Belt with 826 receiving yards on 59 catches last year.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.