COLUMBIA, S.C. – Standout freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II announced he will forgo his remaining college eligibility after declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft on Friday morning.

“I want to thank God and my family for always being there for me,” said Jackson. “I also want to thank coach Paris and the rest of the staff at South Carolina for giving me the opportunity to live my dream playing in my home city and state. To Gamecock Nation, the best fans in the country, thank you for your unwavering support. I am a Gamecock for life. The next step in my journey is here, and I will be declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.”

“This is a very exciting day for GG and his family as they begin preparing for the next chapter in his career,” said head coach Lamont Paris. “I, too, am incredibly excited for GG and all that lies ahead for him. GG is and will always be a Gamecock, and I could not be more supportive of his decision to declare for the NBA Draft.”

In his one season as a Gamecock, Jackson earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team after averaging 15.4 points (9th in SEC) and 5.9 rebounds per game (13th in SEC).

The Gamecocks have had 38 all-time NBA Draft picks, the last being All-American Sindarius Thornwell who was taken with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks (draft rights were traded to the LA Clippers). Renaldo Balkman was Carolina’s last first round pick. He was selected 20th overall by the New York Knicks in 2006.