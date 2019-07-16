Veterans Jackson and Carter to Join Coach Chadwell at Sun Belt Media Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. — (WBTW) — The Sun Belt Conference announced on Monday that Coastal Carolina football student-athletes Tarron Jackson and Trey Carter will join new head coach Jamey Chadwell at the 2019 Sun Belt Media Day on July 22 at the Mercedes Benz Superdome located in New Orleans, La.



Chadwell enters his first season as the head coach at Coastal Carolina and his third season overall at CCU. A 2018 Broyles Award nominee, Chadwell was the interim coach in 2017 for the Chanticleers who went 3-9 in their first year as a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and the Sun Belt Conference.

Last season, Chadwell served as the associate head coach and offensive coordinator with the return of Joe Moglia to the sidelines and guided a Coastal offense that led the Sun Belt and ranked in the top 25 nationally in rushing yards per game, red zone offense, time of possession, first downs and both third- and fourth-down conversion percentage for much of the season. CCU finished the year ranked in the top 10 nationally in fourth-down conversion percentage (68.8), fewest penalties (52), fewest penalties per game (4.33) and fewest penalty yards (493).

A two-time FCS National Coach of the Year finalist and three-time Big South Coach of the Year winner, Chadwell on the field has won over 60 games in nine years as a head coach at Charleston Southern (2013-16), Delta State (2012), North Greenville (2009-10) and his interim year at CCU.

A 6-2, 265-pound defensive end, Jackson was named to the 2018 All-Sun Belt third team last season in which he played and started all 12 games for the Chants despite battling through a leg injury all season long. A 2019 second-team preseason All-Sun Belt selection by both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports, Jackson was second on the team and fifth overall in the Sun Belt in tackles-for-loss with 11.0 in 2018, an average of 0.92 per game. He totaled 58 tackles on the season, including 3.0 sacks, and was tied for the team-lead with five quarterback hurries.

A two-time All-Sun Belt honorable mention selection, Carter has started and played in 24-straight games on the offensive line for the Chants over the last two seasons. The 6-1, 305-pound offensive lineman shined at center last season in which he was a key part of the offensive unit up front that led the CCU rushing attack to rank fourth in the Sun Belt and 41st nationally with an average of 198.7 rushing yards per game. He helped lead the way for the Chants offense to total 574 offensive yards in the win at Campbell (Sept. 12), the most for a CCU offense in a single game since 2015. Graded out as the top offensive lineman in 10 of the 12 games on the season, Carter recorded a season-high 15 takedown blocks in the road win at UMass (Oct. 20). He also totaled 14 knockdown blocks in the road win at Louisiana (Sept. 22) and again the following week on the road at Troy (Sept. 29).

ESPN3 will broadcast live from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at media day and will sit down with all the head coaches in addition to new Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill.

Media day press conferences will be video streamed live on SunBeltSports.org.