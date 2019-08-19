VGA Holds Regional Championship in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For the second time in as many years the Veteran Golfers Association made a stop on the Grand Strand to hold their annual South Regional Championship at the Barefoot Resort & Golf Club.

The VGA allows veterans and their families the opportunity to meet and compete against each other all across the country thanks to the game of golf. In 2015 the group had just over 350 members and today boasts over 6,000 members and hosts over 250 tournaments around the country.

The two day event in North Myrtle Beach was rained out on Saturday leading to a winner take all round on Sunday. Over 190 golfers competed for the opportunity to play in the VGA National Championship which is set to take place at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, WV from Oct. 27-30.

The skill of the players is divided into what the VGA calls flights which range from your semi-professional and professional golfers all the way down to your casual golfers. The players were divided evenly between the Fazio course and the Dye Club at Barefoot Resort.

While winning is high on the list for all of the veterans most enjoy the time spent meeting new friends, exchanging stories and getting to compete with fellow service members and their families.

For more information on the VGA and how you can join you can visit their website at http://VGAGolf.org.