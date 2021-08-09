Waccamaw football preview 2021

PAWLEYS ISLAND (WBTW) – After clinching a spot in the playoffs in 2019, the Waccamaw Warriors took a slight step back in 2020. Head coach Amondre Johnson is hoping its just a quick speed bump as they aim to get back to the postseason in 2021 in a tough Region 7-3A setting.

The Warriors graduated great talent like Denson Crisler, Kaimon Skinner, and Victor Otubu who will play ball at SC State. Taking some of their spots will be Jay Simmons and JJ Stepp on offense, along with Antonio and Miles Robinson on defense.

Head Coach: Amondre Johnson – 2nd season

2020 record: 1-5, 0-4 in Region 7-3A, did not make the playoffs

2021 first game: Friday, August 20 vs. Carvers Bay – 7:30pm