Waccamaw Warriors Football Preview

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The results just haven’t been there on the field for head coach Shane Fidler in his two seasons at Waccamaw. Just 1 win in 2017 and 2018 combined would be enough for some coaches to pack up and leave. Fidler though is the process of building something special and is optimistic that the positive results will come in his 3rd season.

Some reasons for optimism include participation numbers. When he took the job, there were only about 30-35 coming out to play, now close to 70 have come out in hopes of a big 2019 season. Their mantra this fall is EDGE, energy, discipline, grit, and execution.

2018 record: 1-8, 1-4 in region, missed the playoffs

Head Coach: Shane Fidler (3rd season)

Offensive Starters Returning: 6

Defensive Starters Returning: 4

2019 first game: Friday, August 23 vs. Carvers Bay – 7:30pm