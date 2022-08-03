PAWLEYS ISLAND (WBTW) – The Waccamaw Warriors are banking on experience returning on offense and defense to help them improve in 2022. The Black and Red won just one game in 2021, but that victory did get them into the playoffs.

The Warriors return 6 starters on offense and most of the defensive line and linebacking core. Assistant coach Don Williams told us they have been reliable and sharp this summer in workouts. Their numbers may be a little thin, but they have recruited some of their wrestlers and baseball players to come out and play on the gridiron.

Waccamaw Info:

Head Coach: Amondre Johnson

2021 record: 1-9. 1-3 in Region 7-3A, lost in 1st round of SCHSL Class 3A playoffs

2022 first game: Friday, August 19 at St. James – 7:30pm