MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Waccamaw Warriors struggled in the 2022 season, finishing 3-7 overall with only a single win in their region.

The Red and Black have a handful of key players returning both on offense and defense this fall. The biggest strength for the Warriors is going to be their size up front. They have a handful of bigger kids on the roster, which is rare for them. Their most critical leader is Blake Nash. That is going to be the name to remember. You’ll see him playing literally everywhere including, but not limited to: running back, quarterback, receiver, kick returner, cornerback and safety.

Head Coach: Amondre Johnson

2022 Record: 3-7, 1-4 3A Region 7

2023 First Game: Away at St. James, August 18, 7:30pm