Waccamaw Warriors signing day – February 6

9 student-athletes signed this morning at Waccamaw High School making it one of the biggest ones in the area this week.

PAWLEYS ISLAND (WBTW) – One day after National Signing Day on Wednesday, Waccamaw High School honored a total of 9 student-athletes moving onto the next level on Thursday morning in their auditorium. Below are their names, sports, and school they will attend.

Holly Roe — Volleyball — Brevard
Marshall Heyward — Lacrosse—Coker
Tyler Kobylarz — Lacrosse— Lees McRae
Cam Burgess —Baseball—Limestone
Walker Parker —Baseball — USC Lancaster
Zach Saxton —Baseball — Limestone
Tyree Funnye —Football -North Greenville University
Jacob Holdridge —Football— Ferron (VA)
Matt Joyce – Football – Guilford

