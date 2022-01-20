WATCH: 2021 High School Football Blitz Awards Show

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – News13 sports unveiled their 2021 All-Blitz team on offense, defense, and special teams on Thursday. Myrtle Beach QB Ryan Burger was named the player of the year and Dillon head coach Kelvin Roller was the coach of the year.
Full team:
Offense:
QB – Hudson Spivey – Pee Dee Academy
QB – Ryan Burger – Myrtle Beach
QB – Zander Poston – Hannah-Pamplico
QB – Derrick Bethea – Lake View
QB – Gabriel Cusack – Marion
RB – Coleby Sinclair – Pee Dee Academy
RB – Terry McKithen – West Florence
RB – Patrick Anderson – Lamar
RB – Tavarius Hooks – North Myrtle Beach
RB – Nemo Squire – Dillon
RB – Daquan Burroughs – Johnsonville
RB – J’Shawn Anderson – Hartsville
RB – Carmello McDaniel – Hartsville
RB – Reggion Bennett – Trinity Collegiate
RB – Ethan Kelly – Florence Christian
WR – Adam Randall – Myrtle Beach
WR – Shaheed Dawkins – Lake View
WR – Evin Singletary – South Florence
WR – Carlton Terry Jr. – Conway
WR – Taeshaun Sellers – Hannah-Pamplico
TE – Avion McBride – West Florence
OL – Mac Walters – Myrtle Beach
OL – Ethan Hunt – Lamar
OL – Reggie Cabbagestalk – Hartsville
OL – Javon Walker – Carvers Bay
OL – Josiah Thompson – Dillon
OL – Jesus Gutierrez – Green Sea Floyds
Defense:
DL – Tre Phillips – Myrtle Beach
DL – Justin Stutler – Latta
DL – Sevon Nichols – Lake View
LB – Ja’Maurion Franklin – Lake City
LB – TJ Cox – North Myrtle Beach
LB – Jaylin Davis – South Florence
LB – Alex Hunt – Hartsville
LB – Franklin Emerson – West Florence
LB – Hunter Norton – Lake View
LB – Luke Janack – Carolina Forest
DB – Chandler McCall – North Myrtle Beach
DB – Treion McFarland – Hartsville
Kicker/Punter – Sam Spence – West Florence