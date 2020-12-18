Watch: ‘Chants Up and Coming’ CCU football presented by News13

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Be sure to watch our “Chants Up and Coming” CCU football special.

We interviewed players, Coastal Carolina University staff, and had a one-on-one with Head Coach Jamey Chadwell.

Even though the team isn’t playing in the championship game Saturday, the Chanticleers still had a remarkable year. They are the only 11-0 team in the country and were recently ranked No. 9 in the nation. The Chants beat both Kansas and BYU this season.

And the heartache and disappointment of not being able to play the Sun Belt Championship still stings just less than 24 hours after the news came down. But Coach Chadwell will speak with us about lifting the team’s spirit up – and battling this big let-down.

Join us as we talk about the Chants season to see how they got where they are and what could come next.