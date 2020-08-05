WATCH LIVE: SCHSL votes 18-0 to move start of fall sports practice to Sept. 8, first game on Sept. 25

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina High School League committee voted to allow football practice to begin on Sept. 8 with games starting on Sept. 25.

The committee voted unanimously on Wednesday, 18-0, in favor of the new proposal. There are no current changes to the. winter or spring sports season, however that could be modified to accommodate the moving of fall sports.

The original start date of fall sports practices was July 31, but with the uncertainty of in-person schooling due to the coronavirus, the committee believed the added time would allow for more flexibility in the schedule.

