WATCH: Spurs, Raptors dribble out 24-second shot clock in honor of Bryant’s No. 24

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors honored the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant by each allowing the 24-second shot clock to expire at the start of Sunday’s game.

Raptors and Spurs dribble out the 24. pic.twitter.com/Qaz4Q7ux33 — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) January 26, 2020

When the teams started running out the shot clock, Spurs fans stood up and began chanting “Kobe, Kobe, Kobe.”

Bryant wore the jersey No. 24 during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant is a giant in NBA history for his accomplishments on the court as well as his popularity in business and entertainment.

Bryant won five NBA titles in Los Angeles. The Spurs played several NBA playoffs series against Bryant in the Lakers during his prime.

San Antonio defeated the Lakers on their way to the 2003 NBA Championship. The Lakers beat the Spurs in the 2007 Western Conference Finals before losing to the Boston Celtics in the Finals.

Both the @Raptors and the @spurs ran out the 24-second shot clock on their first possession of the game in honour of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/JhD8XVUGFo — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2020

