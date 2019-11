DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington freshman quarterback Tyrone Perkins beat out Pee Dee Academy’s Caleb Oakley and Mullin’s Alim Legette to be named the WBTW Blitz Week Ten Play of the Week.

Perkins torched the Hartsville defense for an 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the Foxes 58 -7 win over the Falcons. The freshman won with over 51% of the vote.