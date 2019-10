GREEN SEA FLOYDS (WBTW) — Green Sea Floyds Jaquan Dixon beat out Josh Murphy and Dariyan Pendergrass for the blitz week eight play of the week.

Dixon scored the touchdown in the first quarter of Friday’s game of the week win over Lake View. He would find the endzone three times in the game as the Trojans won 42-6.

The junior finished with 260 of the 507 votes (51%), second place was Pendergrass with 217 votes and Murphy finished with 30 votes.