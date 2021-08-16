West Florence football preview 2021

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The West Florence Knights are one of three Florence-area schools set to open up a brand-new stadium in the coming days. Excitement is building within the football program that’s eager to contend in Region 6-4A after making the postseason in 2020 as an large-bid team.

Jody Jenerette is back for his 4th season with WF. He loses some key talent in QB George Floyd and Dylan Snyder on offense, along with Semaj Johnson and Nyke Johnson who is now playing at Virginia Tech in their secondary.

Returning to lead the way on offense is running back Terry McKithen along with Stephen Smalls (WR/DB) and Avion McBride (TE.) Coach Jenerette told News13 he likes the skill positions players he has, along with his guys in the secondary. He’s a little worried about depth at certain positions though, but feels, none the less, that he has a special group in the making.

Head Coach: Jody Jenerette (4th season)

2020 record: 5-3, 4-2 in Region 6-4A, lost in 1st round of the playoffs

2021 first game: Friday, August 20 at Lexington – 7:30pm