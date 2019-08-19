West Florence Knights Football Preview

Sports

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – West Florence soared to the top of Region 6-5A last season finishing with an 11-2 mark, including a perfect 5-0 record in their region. The team advanced to the 5A lower state semifinals last November.

They were led by quarterback Cooper Wallace and running back Ailym Ford, our Blitz player of the year. They accounted for over 4000 total yards on offense. Both though have graduated and the team will look to Hale Emerson, Nyke Johnson, and others to fill the void.

The Knights feel like their defense will be a strength in 2019 and it could become their focal point as they chase after another regional title.

2018 record: 11-2, 5-0 in Region 6-5A, lost to Dutch Fork in 3rd round of the playoffs
Head Coach: Jody Jenerette
2019 first game: Friday, August 23 vs. Crestwood – 7:30pm

