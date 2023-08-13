MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The West Florence Knights are looking to build off all the success that they had last season. The Knights 11-2 record carried them into the third round of playoffs. Starting with Week 0, everything for this Knights’ team is going to start with Frank Emerson.

He is the heart and soul of the Knights program. University of South Carolina commit Kelvin Hunter will also be a key player in the program. For Hunter to have his best season yet, Head Coach Jody Jenerette is looking for more consistency out of him. There still are questions regarding the quarterback situation, but we do know that the position will be filled by either Frank Emerson or Keyshawn Johnson.

Head Coach: Jody Jenerette

2022 Record: 11-2, 4-1 AAAA Region 6

2023 First Game: Away at Lexington, August 18, 7:30pm