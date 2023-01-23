FLORENCE, SC–West Florence soccer coach Billy Andrews was inducted into the S.C. High School Soccer Coaches Association (SCHSSCA) Hall of Fame Friday afternoon. Prior to Friday’s induction, only 16 others had been installed in the SCHSSCA Hall of Fame.

“I feel honored to receive this recognition,” Andrews said. “My life has been enriched through the experience of guiding the players on and off the field. When I first started coaching, I had no idea that it would lead to this. God’s blessing, students, family, and good health made it possible.”

Andrews has been part of Florence 1 Schools for more than four decades, working as both a teacher and a coach. Last year, he was recognized at an F1S Board of Trustees meeting after achieving his 600th career win.

He has been Region Coach of the Year 20 times and coached a team to the region championships 35 times, earning eight state quarterfinal showings.

He was North-South Soccer Classic All-Star Coach in 2007; Clash of the Carolinas All-Star Coach in 2009 and 2019. The 2022 soccer season ended with Andrews’ career record at 620-15.

West Florence Athletic Director Greg Johnson said that he is proud to have Coach Andrews on his coaching staff.

“Billy Andrews has set a standard of excellence in our athletic program that will never be matched,” Johnson said. “For nearly half of a century, Coach Andrews has produced husbands, fathers, leaders, and stellar representatives of Florence. He has also won a few games along the way.”