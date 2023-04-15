CLEMSON, S.C. — Midyear enrollee Khalil Barnes’ 22-yard interception return for touchdown with fewer than two minutes to play gave the White squad, led by Running Backs Coach C.J. Spiller, a 20-13 victory against the Orange squad, led by Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Tackles Coach Nick Eason, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The game attracted an estimated crowd of 50,000 people, the fifth-largest crowd on record for a Clemson Spring Game. Clemson legends Dexter Lawrence (Orange) and Wayne Gallman (White) served as honorary coaches for their respective squads.

White team quarterback Cade Klubnik completed eight of his first nine pass attempts for 62 yards. He finished the contest 18-for-33 for 190 yards. Orange team running back Domonique Thomas was the game’s leading rusher, carrying 14 times for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The defenses combined for seven sacks and four interceptions. Sherrod Covil Jr. and Bubba McAtee posted a team-high six tackles for the White squad, while Barrett Carter, Peter Woods and Kylon Griffin tied for the Orange team lead with seven stops each.

The contest completed Clemson’s 15-session spring practice window and offered Clemson fans a glimpse of the returning ACC Champions. Clemson will add an additional 12 signees from its 2023 recruiting class this summer in advance of fall camp starting in August.