MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The Grand Strand’s newest public high school took its first step into the world of South Carolina High School sports this week with the hiring of the school’s first Director of Athletics, William Payne. He will arrive in Myrtle Beach from his most recent position as director of athletics at the West End Christian School in Hopewell, Va.



Prior to his move into administration, he served as men’s basketball coach at the Miami University Regionals campus in Ohio and as head men’s basketball coach at the State University of New York Adirondack in Queensbury, NY, having led that program through the pandemic season of 2020-21. He started his coaching career at Music City Christian College.



“We had tremendous applicants for our athletic director position,” ACA principal Mike Lorenz said. “William was at the top of our list from the start, and he was tremendously impressive when we spoke to him. He has a strong vision for what Atlantic Collegiate Academy sports can be and I am excited to have him and his family joining us on this journey.”



“My family and I are thrilled to be a part of the Atlantic Collegiate Academy family,” Payne said. “I am excited to be able to work along-side Mr. Lorenz as we build a program from the ground up. Very few have an opportunity such as this.”



Payne is a well-respected motivational speaker who works with coaches, administrators and players on the mental side of athletics. His activities have included serving as Director of Coaching Ambassadors for All In Team Sports and as the owner of The College Basketball Process, a successful platform that helps educate high school basketball players and parents on their college options. He was featured on episode 155 of the Hoop Heads Podcast



Payne and his wife, Allie, have five sons – John, Keith, Marcus, Morgan, and William, Jr. – as well as one daughter, Keshonna, and one granddaughter, Charlie.



About Atlantic Collegiate Academy: Atlantic Collegiate Academy (ACA), located in Myrtle Beach, S.C., serves high school students in a safe, small and family friendly setting. Our students seek the opportunity and challenge of rigorous curriculum, high academic standards and elite athletics while also earning up to two years of college credit. ACA serves students in grades 9-12 using an honors curriculum in 9th and 10 grades with a dual enrollment curriculum

in 11th and 12th grades.

The school will open in Horry County in the fall of 2023.