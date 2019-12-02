Williams and Camp Lead Coastal to 74-59 Win Over George Mason

Conway, SC (WBTW) — Senior guard DJ Williams scored 17 points while sophomore forward Janae Camp added a career-high 14 points and 10 rebounds as Coastal Carolina built a big lead and cruised to a 74-59 win over George Mason Sunday afternoon in its second game of the Coastal Carolina Thanksgiving Classic. The win lifts Coastal to 5-1 on the year while George Mason is now even at 4-4.

Williams scored 11 of her points in the second half while Camp, who had the first double-double of her career, got all but one of her points in the first half. Coastal had three other players in double figures as well, with senior guard Caitlin Roche getting 11 and sophomore forward Aja Blount and sophomore guard Torrie Cash getting 10 apiece.

The duo of Williams and Camp were 11-of-20 from the field, helping Coastal shoot 25-of-55 for the game, for 46 percent. The Chanticleers out-rebounded George Mason 26-22, and controlled the inside game with a 32-18 points advantage in the paint.

“She wanted to prove what she could do,” said Coastal head coach Jaida Williams of Camp. “It’s in her to do that, and I’m proud of the energy the whole team showed today in bouncing back from the loss to Richmond on Friday.”

George Mason was led by junior guard Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, who had a game-high 21 points after being held to just three in the first half.

Coastal scored the first 10 points of the game and Camp wasted no time in reaching her career-high with 13 points in the first quarter. Camp had 13 of her team’s first 19 points as the Chanticleers built an insurmountable 23-6 lead after one quarter of action. Camp also had five rebounds.

Blount then took over in the second quarter with strong inside play, hitting for eight points in the period, which ended with Coastal on top 40-19. The 40 points in the first half tied a season-high.

In contrast, George Mason hit just four field goals in the opening half and couldn’t stop the Chants from muscling for points at close range.

After Williams hit a couple of baskets to start the second half, the Patriots mounted a comeback with a 19-5 run to bring the score back to 49-38 with two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Coastal led 65-35 when Roche hit a three-pointer with six minutes to play before Coastal closed out the contest by hitting 9-of-16 free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.

Coastal will be back in action at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, against UNC Pembroke at the HTC Center.

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics