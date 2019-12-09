Williams Leads Chanticleers Over UNCW on Sunday

Wilmington, NC (WBTW) – Senior guard DJ Williams led the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team to a 62-43 victory over the UNCW Seahawks at the Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C. on Sunday afternoon. The Chanticleers improved to 7-1 on the season, matching the program’s best start while the Seahawks fell to 3-5 for the year.



CCU’s Williams recorded her 10th career double-double by scoring 17 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. She was aided on the offensive attack by senior guard Torrie Cash’s 13 points and senior center Naheria Hamilton who finished with 10 points and 12 boards for her 22nd career double-double.



UNCW finished with two players in double-digit scoring led by Gigi Smith’s 12 points and reserve Chinyere Bell’s 11 points.



The Chanticleers offense found the bottom of the basket early in the contest as they outscored the Seahawks 22-10 with Williams and Hamilton going a combined 6-of-8 from the field for six points apiece and finished the first quarter with a 7-2 run.



Coastal did most of its damage on the inside by outscoring the Seahawks 42-26 in the paint and shooting 40.7 percent from the field. Defensively, CCU held UNCW to a 33.3 shooting percentage and forced 22 turnovers.



The Seahawks opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run to try and chip into the 23-point Coastal Carolina lead, before the Chanticleers’ Hamilton made her presence felt by scoring two quick points on the inside to shut the momentum down and put the Chants back on steady footing.



CCU’s Williams would go 3-of-4 from the charity stripe to keep UNCW at bay before senior guard Caitlin Roche got the shooter’s bounce on a three for the final score of 62-43.



Coastal Carolina will return to action on Thursday, Dec. 12, as it will host Wesleyan College at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C. The tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics