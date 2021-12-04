Williams scores 30, CCU men take down old rival Winthrop, 74-64

CONWAY, S.C. – Senior guard Rudi Williams scored a career-high 30 points and junior point guard Ebrima Dibba made five free throws in the final 1:12 as Coastal Carolina held off Winthrop for a 74-64 win Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center.

Williams was one of four players in double figures for the Chanticleers, who led from the mid-way point of the first half and improved to 5-3 with their second win in a row. Dibba added 15 points while Vince Cole had 11 and Garrick Green had 10. Williams, a 6’2” guard transfer from Kansas State, also grabbed 10 rebounds and missed just four shots on the day. Junior big man D.J. Burns led Winthrop with 18 points, but the Eagles slipped to 4-4.

Williams hit on 11-of-15 attempts on his way to the first double-double of his career, and the sharpshooter combined with Dibba to score the final 13 points for the Chants. Winthrop was able to pull within six points, at 56-50 with about seven minutes remaining, but Coastal held off a comeback with good free throw shooting down the stretch. Dibba and Williams combined to make 8-of-10 free throws in the final four minutes. Williams added a couple drives for buckets as well.

After five early lead changes, Williams and Green hit consecutive three-pointers to punctuate a 14-0 run that put the Chanticleers in front by 13, at 31-18. But Winthrop’s Patrick Good found the range on three three-pointers in the final minutes of the first half to cut the Coastal advantage to 36-28 at the break. But Coastal would lead the rest of the way. Williams had a terrific first half, with 14 points, five rebounds and two brilliants assists. Green had seven points and five rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

Coastal’s leading scorer, sophomore center Essam Mostafa was held to just four points in 19 minutes of action, but the Chants still held a sizeable 43-28 rebounding advantage with a balanced effort on the boards. In addition to Williams’ 10 rebounds, Green had seven and Mostafa and Cole had seven apiece.

Coastal was 26-of-57 from the field (46 percent), including 17 points off 13 offensive rebounds. The Chanticleers made seven three-pointers, including four by Williams, and they were 15-of-24 from the line (68 percent).

Coastal will return to action Monday, hosting Mercer in the third game of a six-game home stand over just 16 days. Game time is 7 p.m.

