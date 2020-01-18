Williams scores 31, CCU women win 5th straight, 80-53 over App State

Boone, N.C. – Senior guard DJ Williams recorded her 13th career double-double as the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team cruised to an easy 80-53 road win over Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon in Boone, N.C. With the win, the Chants improved to 15-2 overall and 5-1 in the Sun Belt while ASU fell to 4-13 on the season and 1-5 in conference play.

Williams surpassed Alisha Dill and into the eighth spot in the all-time scoring list for the Chanticleers with 1,343 career points. The Moreno Valley, Calif. native moved into the top three in assists with her four dishes against App State on Saturday.

Sophomore Aja Blount came off the bench to score 15 points, 13 in the second half, while senior guard Torrie Cash chipped in 12 to aide Williams’ 31 points and 10 rebounds to record back-to-back double-doubles.

Appalachian State was led on offense by Ashley Polacek with a team-high 13 points while Pre Stanley added 10 points.

Three days after opening the Little Rock game with mostly inside play, the Chants went 5-of-11 from three-point range to start Saturday’s contest. Williams opened the first quarter going 3-of-3 to record 11 points to stake the Chanticleers to a 17-12 advantage.

CCU took control in the second quarter outscoring the Mountaineers 22-10 for a 39-22 halftime advantage. The Chants stayed hot from outside going 3-of-9 from deep and took advantage of the free-throw attempts by going 7-of-8 from the charity stripe in the quarter.

The duo of Blount and Williams poured in 27 of the 41 second-half points as the Chants cruised the final tally of 80-53.

Coastal shot 41.4 percent from the floor, including 35.5 percent from behind the arc. The held ASU to 16 percent from deep and 33.8 percent from the field for the game. The Chanticleers continued to be one of the better rebounding teams in the Sun Belt by outrebounding App State 41-31.

The Chants return to action on Jan. 25 as they will travel to Jonesboro, Ark. to take on Arkansas State. The tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

