JONESBORO, Ark. – Rudi Williams scored a career-high 31 points to lead Coastal Carolina University to a hard-fought 74-69 win over Arkansas State Wednesday night in Jonesboro, Ark.



The Chanticleers led by as many as 16 points in the second half and held a 68-58 lead with less than four minutes remaining, but an 11-2 run over the next two minutes slashed the Chants’ lead to 70-69 with 1:23 left in the game. CCU’s defense held the Red Wolves scoreless from that point on as Williams and Essam Mostafa added baskets to push the lead out to the final five-point margin.



Williams scored his points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field and hit two three-point field goals and three free throws. It is his second 30-point outing of the season, after reaching that figure in CCU’s win over Winthrop on December 4th. Wilfried Likayi collected his second double-double of the season with 13 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.



Vince Cole , the Chants’ leading scorer, picked up two quick fouls early in the game and was held out most of the first half. He picked up a quick third foul early in the second half and had to sit out again as he only played 19 minutes in the game. He still managed to score eight points and Ebrima Dibba added seven.



CCU out rebounded Arkansas State 38-29 led by Likayi and Williams, who picked up nine.



Norchad Omier had a big night for Arkansas State scoring a team-high 23 points and grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds. His night also included five steals and five blocked shots.



Malcolm Farrington came off the bench for the Red Wolves and chipped in with 10 points joining Omier in double-digits.



The Chanticleers finished the game shooting 50.0 percent (28-56) from the field and hit six-of-18 three-point attempts for 33.3 percent. CCU was effective from the free throw line as well, hitting 12-of-15 for 80.0 percent.



The Chants’ defense held Arkansas State to 41.7 percent (25-60) shooting from the field. After tossing in a season-high eleven threes in their win over Coastal in January, the RedWolves were held to six-of-21 or just 28.6 percent from long range on Wednesday. Much like the Chants, Arkansas State was solid from the free throw line, connecting on 13 of their 16 attempts for 81.3 percent.



The Red Wolves came out on fire to begin the game and led CCU 16-4 after just six minutes of the game. Williams led the CCU comeback with 17 first-half points, and at one point he scored 13 of the Chants 16 points. CCU carried a 36-33 lead into the locker room at halftime after shooting 56.0 percent from the field and knocking down five-of-11 three-point field goals for 45.5 percent.



Omier led A-State with nine first-half points, as the Red Wolves finished the opening 20 minutes shooting 48.3 percent from the field and knocking down four of their 10 three-point attempts for 40 percent.



The Chanticleers will end the regular season at Little Rock on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

